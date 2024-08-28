Bedfordshire is the best county in Britain - according to Telegraph journalist and author

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A Telegraph journalist and author has named Bedfordshire as his favourite county.

Christopher Winn praised the area's historical treasures and links to celebrated figures such as John Bunyan, Samuel Whitbread, and Catherine of Aragon.

He visited every county in Britain whilst researching material for his 'I Never Knew That…' book series, and said Bedfordshire never failed "to surprise and delight".

In an article for the Telegraph, Mr Winn said "Bedfordshire has something for everyone”, with highlights including Woburn Abbey, Woburn Safari Park and Whipsnade Zoo.

Clockwise from top left: Dunstable Downs; RAF Twinwood; Dunstable Priory; giraffes at Woburn Sarafi Park. Images supplied by: National World; RAF Twinwood, and Woburn Safari Park.

He also mentioned Dunstable Downs – the highest point in the East of England – with a nod to London Gliding Club.

Noting Bedfordshire's connection to aviation and wartime history, he also highlighted the Shuttleworth Collection at Old Warden and the control tower at RAF Twinwood.

He also wrote about the area's many ecclesiastical buildings, including St Mary’s Church, Cardington, the resting place of politician and brewery owner, Samuel Whitbread and Dunstable Priory “one of the finest Norman buildings in Britain" with a role in the divorce of Henry VIII and Catherine of Aragon.

Dunstable was also hailed as "the birthplace of English theatre".

It’s not the only place with links to the arts though – as he also mentioned Elstow, the birthplace of The Pilgrim's Progress author John Bunyan, and Cockayne Hatley, the resting place of poet William Henley and his daughter, Margaret – who inspired J M Barrie's character, Wendy in Peter Pan.

Mr Winn's books include I Never Knew That About England and I Never Knew That About The English.

Visit his website to find out more about his book series and podcast.