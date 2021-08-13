Volunteers are needed to help out at homelessness charity Emmaus Village Carlton's bistro.

em’s Bistro raises vital funds to help provide a home and meaningful work for 42 people who have experienced homelessness.

Working alongside staff and those supported by the charity, volunteers support the enterprise by serving customers, clearing tables, and assisting with simple kitchen tasks at the charity's bistro.

Volunteer Sarah at em’s Bistro, Emmaus Village Carlton

The eatery, based at the charity's site near Carlton, has continued to trade during lockdown by offering takeaways.

With the indoor seating area now reopened; customers can dine inside or make use of an outdoor marquee and picnic benches.

Catering Manager Chloe Goodship said: “Emmaus Village Carlton supports some of the most vulnerable people, and we’re extremely proud that our popular bistro helps raise money for the charity.

"We do our best to provide great food and customer service; the more people we have helping, the better our bistro will be.

"This is why we’re hoping that more local people will join our volunteer team. We provide all relevant training along with a full induction, paid travel expenses and lunch on the day you volunteer.”