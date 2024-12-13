Bedfordshire golfers launch unique mental health initiative to support members

Golf clubs throughout Bedfordshire have launched a unique initiative focused on providing support for members throughout the county who may be experiencing a mental health issue, concerns or emotional distress.

The county has 22 clubs with around 10,000 affiliated members and has unwrapped a pilot mental health programme developed with the support of England Golf..

Following an extensive trial, England Golf will be considering a national launch involving up to 1,900 clubs with a million members in 48 counties, early next year.

The initial Bedfordshire programme has been developed jointly by County Chief Executive David Hawkins, current Leighton Buzzard President Graham Freer, David McGarry of the Chalgrave club and Steve Whitney of the St Neots golf club.

Bedfordshire’s golfing volunteer mental heath first aiders

Fifteen volunteer playing members of Bedfordshire clubs have already completed a two-day training course and now have accreditation as mental health first aiders. Further courses are planned early in the New Year.

Explains David Hawkins, who has also qualified as a life coach: “A mental health first aider is not trained to be a therapist or psychiatrist, but to spot early signs and symptoms, starting a supportive conversation with a member who may be experiencing emotional distress, assess the risk of self-harm, and other actions including encouraging the person to access appropriate support systems or professional help.”

Adds David: “There is help out there and the sooner help is sought, people experiencing depression or emotional distress can be channeled to the best resources.”

The 15 accredited Bedfordshire club volunteer mental health first aiders are:

Aspley Guise & Woburn Sands – Paul Starkey; Aylesbury Vale – Leo Pincherie; Bedfordshire County Golf Juniors – Mike Lake; County Golf – David Hawkins; Bedfordshire Golf Captains – Steve Whitney; Bedfordshire – Glenn Ryner; Beds & County – Doug Cummings; Cainhoe Wood – Stephanie Andrews; Chalgrave Manor - Dave McGarry; Leighton Buzzard – Richard Burchfield; Millbrook – Ray Holden; Mowsbury – Christopher Hope; Pavenham – John Monaghan; Sharnbrook – Andrew White; South Beds – Simon Wright.