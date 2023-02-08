Bedfordshire Fire and Rescue is celebrating its apprentices this National Apprenticeship Week.

Trainee firefighters take part in an 18-month apprenticeship scheme, while there are also apprenticeships in other departments including finance and ICT.

Aaron Fuller is an apprentice in the property services department. He said: “I love that no two days are the same, with a lot of varied work and experiences taking place. My area of responsibility has expanded exponentially as I develop my skills and knowledge daily.”

Aaron Fuller joined the apprenticeship scheme

Assistant Chief Fire Officer, Alison Kibblewhite said: “Our apprenticeships schemes are a great avenue into a long and rewarding career. It provides young people in the local area with great opportunities to enter the job market at the start of their careers.