Bedfordshire Fire and Rescue Service went to nearly 3,000 deliberate fires since 2019

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

New data has revealed how many deliberate fires Bedfordshire Fire and Rescue Service was sent to since 2019.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Bedford Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Figures obtained by Public Interest Lawyers found that the Bedfordshire Fire and Rescue Service (BFRS) has attended 8,685 fires over the past five years, with around 35 per cent of these being deliberate fires.

From 2019 to 2020, Bedfordshire Fire and Rescue Service attended 1,869 primary and secondary fires, which was the second-highest number of fires over the past five years.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Two years later, this number decreased to 1,579, caused by restrictions and lockdowns during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic.

An off-road vehicle designed to tackle wildfires is used by the Surrey Fire and Rescue Service. Photo by DANIEL LEAL/AFP via Getty Images

Over the past year, the service has experienced a drop in primary and secondary fires compared to 2022/23, with the total standing at 1,521.

Rob Hulatt, Head of Prevention and Protection at BFRS, said: “Deliberate fires pose significant dangers and constitute a criminal act, often leading to severe repercussions for both the victims and the broader community. These incidents not only squander essential resources but also jeopardise lives and divert our crews from addressing genuine emergencies.”

Fire Rescue Services (FRSs) attended 600,324 incidents in the year ending March 2024, a decrease of 3.6 per cent compared with the previous year (622,659).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Of these incidents, there were 138,977 fires, which was a decrease of 22 per cent compared with the previous year (178,867).

There have been 22 deliberate fire injuries recorded by the Bedfordshire Fire and Rescue Service since 2019, with the highest annual total coming in 2019/20, standing at 8.

Since 2019, Luton logged the most fires with 1,960, with Bedford and Central Bedfordshire also seeing over 1,000 incidents take place.

Rob added: “We are now better equipped than ever to tackle the underlying causes of this behaviour by employing a multidisciplinary approach aimed at educating those who most require our support about the risks associated with fire-setting. Our prevention initiatives encompass school programs, community outreach, and strong collaboration with police and local authorities to identify and mitigate the underlying factors contributing to deliberate fires.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We urge everyone to report any suspicious activities to help maintain the safety of our communities. No fire is without risk, and we all play a crucial role in minimising fire-related injuries, fatalities, and damage.”