The fire service has responded to the ‘disappointing’ scores - and says they don’t reflect its hard work

Bedfordshire Fire and Rescue Service has been rated as ‘requires improvement' in key areas including preventing fire and risk and responding to fire and emergencies in a Government inspection.

But the service say the disappointing scores in some of its key areas do not reflect its hard work and dedication.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The report from His Majesty’s Inspectorate of Constabulary and Fire & Rescue Services (MICFRS) follows a recent inspection, the first since December 2021, which graded the service in 11 key areas.

A Bedfordshire Fire and Rescue fire appliance. Pic: Tony Margiocchi

The areas are scored according to five categories including Outstanding, Good, Adequate, Requires Improvement and Inadequate.

The fire service said it was disappointed that five of the key areas were placed in ‘Requires Improvement’. They included Preventing Fire and Risk, Public Safety Through Fire Regulation, Responding to Fires and Emergencies, Best Use of Resources and Promoting Values and Culture.

The report found that a low percentage of high-risk individuals received home fire safety visits in 2022, although it did acknowledge that the service has since developed a new more ‘person-centered’ process, and introduced a website, while reducing paperwork.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Its comments around public safety through fire regulation revealed the service does not have effective systems and processes in place to manage its risk-based inspection programme. It also said fire safety audits were inconsistent, although resourcing in this area was part of the challenge.

Meanwhile, response time standards of within 10 minutes, set by the service, were not being met. The inspectorate also found the overall availability of its appliances is the fourth lowest in England. However, it did acknowledge a project to address this was put on hold due to low staff issues but has recently restarted.

Other findings in the category included a need to improve workforce diversity by addressing disproportionality in recruitment and retention. It also noted the challenges faced by the service in recruiting and retaining a skilled workforce.

Understanding Fire and Risk and Future Affordability were rated ‘Good’. Inspectors reported that the service has assessed a range of risks and threats using a thorough management planning process, using information from a broad range of sources. It also praised its communication and work with the local community.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Four areas were awarded an ‘adequate’ rating including: Responding to Major Incidents, Right People, Right Skills, Promoting Fairness and Diversity and Managing Performance and Developing Leaders.

A spokesperson from Bedfordshire Fire and Rescue Service said: “Every person who works for the service has a part to play in serving our communities and we know everyone is passionate about making our community safer. To be marked as requiring improvement in preventing fires, protecting the public through fire regulation, and responding to incidents is disappointing, and doesn’t reflect hard work and dedication of everyone in our service.

“We know our emergency response performance requires improvement and we’ve undertaken a review of emergency cover. We’re taking forward proposals this year to work smarter and invest in fire stations to keep pace with the rapid growth across the changing county of Bedfordshire and its evolving risk profile.