Bedfordshire Fire and Rescue Service in open water swimming warning following incidents

The fire service is warning parents and children of the potential dangers involved when in and around water.

The message follows a number of water-related incidents around the county.

There were 254 accidental drownings in the UK in 2020, and many more have non-fatal experiences with some of these being life-changing.

River Ouse

The fire service said even the strongest swimmers can get into trouble in water outdoors and were worried about young people who could be putting themselves at risk without knowing the dangers.

Outdoor water can contain many hazards such as entrapments, weeds, rubbish, drains, broken bottles, pollution, underwater currents – and it can be very hard to judge the depth meaning water can suddenly catch someone out.

If you are in danger in the water, float on your back.