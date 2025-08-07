Bedfordshire Business Awards 2025: Six Bedford companies join the roll of honour

Six Bedford businesses have been recognised in the 2025 Bedfordshire Business Awards celebrating ambition, innovation and local impact.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Bedford Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The awards feature an inspiring range of businesses and individuals making a difference in their industries and communities. From sustainability initiatives and family-run ventures to coaching-led movements and service excellence, this year’s winners demonstrate the entrepreneurial spirit of Bedfordshire.

Included in the roll of honour are:

Kayleigh Greenacre of Actually, I Can Ltd (Wixams) who earned the title of Business Consultant of the Year at the Women in Business Awards.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Six companies in the Bedford area have been recognised in the Business Awards 2025

The awards state: “Her coaching business is more than a service. It’s a movement. Through proprietary frameworks like the ICONIC Messaging Method and Sales Success System, Actually, I Can equips female entrepreneurs with tools for sustainable success, empowering them to grow businesses that support their lives rather than consume them.”

At Alliance Consulting Group Ltd, (Kempston) – the accolade for CEO/Director of the Year in the Recruitment Awards was awarded to the company’s resilient leadership. Following the tragic loss of their founder, the business has achieved major milestones, including international expansion and industry recognition, all while maintaining its community engagement and commitment to mental health advocacy.

The founder of Forever Enchanted Encounters (Bedford) received the Young Businesswoman of the Year award at the Women in Business Awards for a heart-led approach to children’s entertainment. Balancing carer responsibilities and a degree in applied theatre, she quickly built a sought-after events business with inclusive values and a team of dedicated performers bringing magic to families across the region.

In the Pet and Animal Care Awards, Paws Above The Rest (Bedford) was awarded Dog Walking Service of the Year. The founder’s impressive qualifications, deep understanding of canine behaviour and passion for tailored, positive-reinforcement care were key to their recognition. Their commitment also extends to training rescue dogs through local volunteering.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Restaurant of the Year title at the Hospitality Awards went to The Oakley Arms, a two AA-Rosette gastropub in Harrold. Husband-and-wife team Andy and Lizzie Slater have built a dining experience that blends technical skill with warm hospitality. With daily changing menus, locally sourced produce and a focus on sustainability, The Oakley Arms offers a truly special experience rooted in community values.

Liloom Home Care Ltd (Stagsden) was recognised as Best Home Care Provider at the Care Awards for its personalised, community-based approach to home care. Though further details were not available, the award reflects their commitment to providing compassionate, tailored support for those in need.

Other Bedfordshire companies to be recognised included Snakes and Ladders Adventure Centres Ltd and Tracy McIvor of Staged2Sell, both based in Dunstable.

Want to tell us about your local business? Submit online at https://www.yourworld.net/submit/ It's free to use and, once checked, your story will appear on our website and, space allowing, in our newspapers.