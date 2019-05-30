Bedfordshire army cadets pay respects in Normandy commemoration trip

80 army cadets from Bedfordshire and Hertfordshire made a trip across the channel as part of a commemoration tour of Second World War battlefield sites.

The tour was organised by Wiltshire Army Cadet Force who invited cadet forces from across the country, Beds & Herts were a part of a 500 cadet strong contingent over the week long event.

Cadets took in the well known sites of Pegasus bridge near to Caen, Omaha and Gold beaches where they learned some of the strategic challenges of the terrain. Longues sur mer battery and Pointe de Hoc were visited to see the gun sites required to defend the coastline.

The final part was to visit the American cemetery to see some of the ten thousand graves, before finally gathering to look over the Mulberry harbour remains at Arromanches and attend a memorial service to remember the brave souls and their sacrifices they made for us.