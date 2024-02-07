Bedford’s Wellbeing Media Studio airs shows globally - giving a voice to the town

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Wellbeing Media Studio which launched in November 2023 in Bedford, with the ribbon cut by both Mohammed Yasin MP, and Mayor Tom Wootton, has just started broadcasting two of its shows globally on the e360TV network, and is available for hire, team building, and media confidence training.

“As a new business in the town we are keen to support the community as well as provide quality media services such as studio hire to create content of broadcast quality whether for TV/Livestream or podcasting/Audio book recording.” says owner Dr Audrey Tang.

The Studio currently broadcasts two of its shows “Mental Health Matters” – a deep dive into all things mental health and wellbeing with experts in their field; and “Skits & Quibbles” – showcasing upcoming performers (comedians, musicians etc) and finding out what makes them tick with the e360TV network, a US platform which can be viewed on Amazon FireTV, Roku, Android TV and Apple+TV.

The Studio opening in November by Mohammed Yasin MP and Mayor Tom Wootton

The Wellbeing Media team have already booked in or recorded shows with local wellbeing businesses and individuals ready to air including Cryohub Bedford; Jennifer Mckenzie’s Lunar Spirit Wellbeing; and local author Ryan Dowling; plus they are working with London’s “Groovie Comedy” club to produce Season 1 of Skits and Quibbles. They even have a “guest swap” collaboration with Tony Catazano’s “Business & Enterprise Show” on In2BeatsFM.

The local business also work with Pop Bedford/Bedford Creative Arts who use their “shop window” space on St Mary’s Street as a gallery. The launch artist was Greta Andreica, and currently the space is being cleared for a new artist to exhibit.

The studio offers hire of their 2-camera Greenscreen space for recordings; their 4-mic Rodecaster podcast pod (The “pod Pod”) for audiobook recordings and podcasting; as well as providing Media Confidence coaching with Dr Audrey (whose experience includes, British Actor’s Equity, award-winning business author, podcaster and community radio host who has featured on BBC News, Sky, and Channel 4).

Their “Live on Air” teambuilding session enables teams of up to 6 to create, produce and broadcast a TV show “Live on Air” (on YouTube) at the end of the session (with particularly good content included in their e360TV shows!) – and this particular training session is run in partnership with CLICK Arts Foundation a grant giving charity which supports grassroots arts projects so that the studio is also able to give back – hirers may either make the booking direct with CLICK Arts Foundation on their Eventbrite page; or email the Studio.

'The Pod Pod' available to hire within the studio

The Studio is also currently welcoming sponsorship or advertisers for their e360TV shows, and encourages you to contact them for their rate card; as well as anyone with a story to share on Mental Health Matters or a performer for Skits and Quibbles. Please note that guesting is only open to adults over 18.

“Given my own theatrical and media background, I know how essential the soft skills of presentation are” says Audrey, “But also I know how prohibitive the financial needs of the arts can be…as well as the importance of maintaining quality both in content and output – especially with many self-proclaimed “wellness influencers” about! We want to reclaim the mental health media space for the credentialed experts as well as provide a professional and welcoming studio environment where you can learn, develop, improve, and also produce high level broadcasts.”