Bedford’s Team Goddo ready for action for children’s cancer charities

“Our dream is that one day all children battling cancer will ring the end of treatment bell”

A Bedford man is taking to London’s streets this month to raise funds for a charity close to his heart.

Godwin DeBattista, along with daughter Charlotte and Sophie, will be running the London Marathon on April 23 to raise funds for children’s cancer charities.

‘Goddo’ has been involved in charity work both in his home country of Malta and in Bedford, where he moved his family over in 2015. Working for the Ocado Group, he volunteered to be a team member at the annual children’s day organised by the company foundation.

Goddo during his first London Marathon

Godwin said: “In 2020, when the covid pandemic paralysed the UK, the breaking news was that many charities were struggling to raise funds, struggling to survive. And this saw the creation of ‘Team Goddo’. Our aim was to do our little bit for the fundraising.

“Whilst we were looking for a charity to support, we came across one of the amazing things Princess Diana had done in her incredible life, co-founding the charity ‘Children With Cancer UK’. Once she had said, "An act of kindness may only take a moment, but when captured in the heart, the memory lives forever." These words captured our hearts and became our values. We rise by lifting others.

“We have had quite a few successes, including 102 mile, 165 mile walks and more recently a London Marathon.

“This year we will continue to support the charity, and a couple of events are in the pipeline. First up is the London Marathon in April.”

Goddo and Charlotte

The marathon is Godwin’s second but a first for his daughters.

And in September – childhood cancer awareness month – Goddo is embarking on a 17 hour walk from Bedford to the Princess Diana memorial in Central London as part of his 60th birthday celebration.

He said: “Our dream is that one day all children battling cancer will ring the end of treatment bell. Every child deserves to grow up. Together we can make a difference.