Bedford's St Paul's Church to host service remembering people killed on county's roads

The event is being hosted by the Road Victims Trust, a charity that provides free emotional and practical support to all persons affected by a road death across the three counties. Each year more than 80 people will be killed on the roads across Beds, Cambs and Herts, and last year the trust provided its services to over 500 people whose lives had been affected by the death of a loved one, friend or colleague.

This years’ services will be led by the Bishop of Bedford, Richard Atkinson.

Also speaking will be Katie Holmes, who received the services of the trust following the death of her husband Garry, aged 36, in May 2015. Their daughter Violet was only 21 months old. Garry was a passenger in a friend's van when hit by another van driving on the wrong side of the road. Garry took the full impact and was killed instantly.

Speaking about her experience Katie said: “During the worst time of my life, I still had to parent and get out of bed every day and that was becoming very hard.

"I knew I had to create a new life for my Daughter but I had no idea how to begin that process. Then I started counselling with the trust and slowly, week by week I could see that there could be a new chapter, some light in our future and with the help of the trust I know it will be a beautiful one.

"To have been personally supported by the trust was a lifeline, I believe wholeheartedly that if it was not for the charity, my daughter would have lost both her parents. I know first-hand what wonderful work they do for those of us that are in dire need.”

The service takes place on Sunday, November 17, at 3pm.