Bedford's Quarry Theatre director gets the nod in New Year Honours List

Bedford's own James Pharaoh has received a top gong in the New Year Honours List for 2023.

The Quarry Theatre director and Bedford Fringe Festival founder and director was awarded an MBE (Members of the Order of the British Empire) for services to the arts and to the community in Bedford.

Other Bedford recipients were:

Dr Ramesh Mehta, British Association of Physicians of Indian Origin president, received a CBE (Commanders of the Order of the British Empire) for services to equality, diversity and inclusion

Betsey Lau-Robinson, head of adult safeguarding and the mental health capacity act, University College, London Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust, was awarded an MBE for services to patient safeguarding

Patricia Wright, lately director of access and inclusion, Haringey Learning Partnership, London Borough of Haringey, received the MBE for services to Education

Kevin Stark, chief executive of Bedford Training Group, was given the BEM (Order of the British Empire) for services to young people, to martial arts and to the community in Bedfordshire

