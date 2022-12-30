Bedford's Quarry Theatre director gets the nod in New Year Honours List
He’s one of 12 recipients in the county and five in the town
Bedford's own James Pharaoh has received a top gong in the New Year Honours List for 2023.
The Quarry Theatre director and Bedford Fringe Festival founder and director was awarded an MBE (Members of the Order of the British Empire) for services to the arts and to the community in Bedford.
Other Bedford recipients were:
Dr Ramesh Mehta, British Association of Physicians of Indian Origin president, received a CBE (Commanders of the Order of the British Empire) for services to equality, diversity and inclusion
Betsey Lau-Robinson, head of adult safeguarding and the mental health capacity act, University College, London Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust, was awarded an MBE for services to patient safeguarding
Patricia Wright, lately director of access and inclusion, Haringey Learning Partnership, London Borough of Haringey, received the MBE for services to Education
Kevin Stark, chief executive of Bedford Training Group, was given the BEM (Order of the British Empire) for services to young people, to martial arts and to the community in Bedfordshire
In Central Beds: Claire Bell, of the Environment Agency, received an MBE as did Tilly Your Trailer campaign founder Jane Gurney; while Maulden parish councillor Brian Woodward; and Karen Easton were both awarded the BEM (Order of the British Empire).