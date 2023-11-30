Bedford's Norse Road Crematorium introduces 'Post box to Heaven' for letters to departed loved ones
A ‘post box to Heaven’ has been installed at a Bedford Crematorium.
Bedford Borough Council has taken inspiration from the touching story of a nine-year-old who made headlines after she came up with the idea to help her cope with the loss of her grandparents.
The post box will be installed at Norse Road Crematorium after the council received a number of requests from residents touched by the story. The special post box will enable people to send letters or cards to a loved one they’ve lost.
It is designed to offer solace and support to those who are grieving.
The post-box can be found on one of the columns of the porch at the main office as people come in. It is adjacent to a bench overlooking the crematorium.
Councillor Phillippa Martin-Moran-Bryant, who represents housing and community safety, said: "The Post-box to Heaven is a touching and innovative way to help people cope with loss. It provides a physical outlet for emotions, allowing individuals to express their feelings and remember their loved ones in a personal and heartfelt manner.”
There are also opportunities to create a longer lasting memorial for a loved one in Bedford Borough, either at Norse Road Cemetery which offers a range of memorial options, or with a plaque on a park bench or by planting a tree to create an honouring legacy.
For more information on the memorial and tree sponsorship program, please visit the council website.