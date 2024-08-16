Bedford's new not-for-profit B Positive group holds weekly drop-in meetings where everyone is encouraged to develop new skills in a welcome non-judgmental environment.

A new not-for-profit group is aiming to help improve Bedford people’s mental health – and hopes they will “pay it forward” to support the community.

B Positive is run by members for members. It’s open to anyone aged over 18, whatever their sexual orientation, religion, culture or disability.

It’s aimed at supporting mental health in the community and holds weekly drop-in sessions where everyone is listened to.

Founder Fiore, who’s worked in mental health for more than three decades, says: “The group feels it’s important to support each other in the community. We strongly believe that if we enable a person to have good mental health, then they can pay it forward.

"We need to ensure that everyone thrives and is able to support others.”

Ali, head of People and Cultures, says: "I recognise how important it is to expand local services to local people. I feel this group will be valuable in aiding people's recovery and help them make positive steps for their future."

B Positive is a safe place which supports mental well-being in a welcoming, relaxed and non-judgmental environment. It offers anxiety management, goal setting, meaningful connections, peer support, strategy planning, signposting, confidence building and the ability to be able to speak openly and be listened to.

Its aim is to support local people to develop skills so they belong and thrive in their community.

They can connect with others who’ve had similar experiences and express themselves comfortably, whether that means laughing, crying or simply having fun.

> Visit https://www.bpositive.me/ for more information.