Bedford’s MP calls for ceasefire and condemns Hamas, the Israeli government and “the killing of all innocent people”

“As an MP I would always encourage responsible free speech and the right to peacefully protest in line with the law”

Bedford’s MP is calling for a ceasefire and has condemned Hamas, the Israeli government’s bombardment of Gaza, and “the killing of all innocent people”.

Yesterday (November 7) a member of the public sent a social media post and a video that featured Mohammed Yasin to the Local Democracy Reporting Service (LDRS).

A post on X (formerly Twitter) said the MP “encouraged all Muslims to attend the pro-Palestine rally on Armistice Day”.

In the video, produced by 5 Pillars (a regulated Muslim news site) does not have clear audio, but it appeared that Mr Yasin said:

“There is a demo coming up I think and a lot of people are attending there.

“I will try to be there as well, unfortunately I’ve got an engagement in Bedford.

The LDRS asked Mr Yasin to confirm that Armistice Day is this Saturday and this rally will not impact on Sunday’s memorial at the Cenotaph.

In a statement the MP said: “I attended a public meeting to discuss the Israel Gaza conflict and of course the topic of the “Ceasefire Now March” was raised.

“In the same meeting I also condemned Hamas, and the Israeli government’s bombardment of Gaza and the killing of all innocent people.

“As an MP I would always encourage responsible free speech and the right to peacefully protest in line with the law.

“But it would be wrong, very disrespectful and potentially unlawful if any protests disturbed Armistice Day services in London or anywhere else.

“It has been widely reported by reputable news outlets that the organisers of the event, which is calling for the descalation [sic] of violence and a ceasefire on both sides, has been carefully planned to start after the Armistice Day event.

“The protest groups have said they have “no intention of marching on or near Whitehall, in order not to disrupt events at the Cenotaph” on Sunday.

“Every year we remember the service and sacrifice of all those that have defended our freedoms and protected our way of life,” he said.

“We also remember those who have lost their lives as a result of conflict or terrorism,” he said.

The LDRS also asked the MP about the Labour Party’s stance on this conflict.

The party leader, Sir Keir Starmer, has argued that a ceasefire would allow Hamas to carry out future attacks.

And the “only credible approach” was to call for a humanitarian pause to allow aid into Gaza.

This position has led to a number of Labour councillors across the country resigning from the party, including Queens Park ward councillor Mohammed Mahboob Din.

Mr Yasin’s statement continued: “The lessons we’ve learned from the past is that in the end, killing innocent people is wrong and futile – only a diplomatic solution works which is why I’m calling for a ceasefire in the hope we can get there sooner rather than later.”

The LDRS asked The Royal British Legion (RBL) if it had a comment on the planned protests over this weekend.

It said: “Remembrance is a time for the nation to come together to mark the service and sacrifice of the British Armed Forces on behalf of us all.

“We respect the right of people to protest within the law, and we hope Remembrance events can go ahead over the weekend without disruption.