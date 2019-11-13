Bedford's Mayor visits Ready Steady Roll Board Game Café

Ready Steady Roll have over 350 games to choose from, their Games Gurus can recommend and teach visitors how to play so they can get straight to the fun.

Owner Darrell Cannon prides himself on being able to find a game to suit anyone, he said: "Even if someone's pretty sceptical at first, we always win them over!

"They aim to help families and friends spend quality time together away from technology while enjoying some homemade cake."

Mayor Dave Hodgson and Darrell Cannon.

Mayor Dave Hodgson said: "I was very impressed with the set up at Ready Steady Roll, there are games to play and buy and there is excellent cake to eat!"

Ready Steady Roll are based at Ivy House, Rushden Road, Sharnbrook.