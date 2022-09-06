Bedford's market gets £60k revamp

Bedford market has had an upgrade, thanks to £60,000 in funding from the Town Centre Priority Fund.

Expect new awnings and a refreshed look at St Paul’s Square following the revamp.

The upgrade with new awnings

Councillor Henry Vann, portfolio holder for town centres and planning, said: “It is great to see this investment come to fruition, with the market stalls receiving new metalwork and new canvas covers which look fantastic.

"I’d urge everyone to head down on Wednesday and Saturday to our fabulous markets.”

Bedford mayor, Dave Hodgson, added: “With the work now complete, the stalls in our market square are visually so much better and, most importantly, drier for our traders.