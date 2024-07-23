Bedford's Lurke Street car park goes cashless to put an end to "aggressive begging"

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

You won’t be able to pay with coins at Lurke Street car park as of next month.

From Monday, August 5, it will be cashless payments only in a move to thwart aggressive begging at the site following a growing number of complaints.

Cash payments will still be accepted at all other Bedford Borough Council car parks in the town centre.

