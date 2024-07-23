Bedford's Lurke Street car park goes cashless to put an end to "aggressive begging"
You won’t be able to pay with coins at Lurke Street car park as of next month.
From Monday, August 5, it will be cashless payments only in a move to thwart aggressive begging at the site following a growing number of complaints.
Cash payments will still be accepted at all other Bedford Borough Council car parks in the town centre.
Councillor Jim Weir, portfolio holder for environment, said: "We're committed to providing a safe and convenient parking experience for all our customers. Moving Lurke Street Car Park to cashless payments only, will make the site less attractive to those involved in aggressive begging. This is a trial and we'll be monitoring its effectiveness."
