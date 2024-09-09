Bedford's Labour councillors back Government's Household Support Fund extension

Bedford's Labour councillors welcomed the government's extension of the Household Support Fund (HSF) – which they said provides a “vital role” in helping Bedford borough’s residents in need.

This week, the work and pensions secretary, Liz Kendall, announced a six months extension to the fund, which was due to end this month.

The Government said this £421 million extension “gives certainty” to local authorities across England over the winter months.

Councillor James Valentine (Labour, Kempston West), who is the chair of the Children’s Services Overview and Scrutiny Committee, said: “I am delighted that it’s been decided to extend the Household Support Fund as we head into the winter months.

“I look forward to hearing further measures from the Labour Government to combat poverty and tackle economic inactivity. In the meantime, the HSF provides a vital role in helping Bedford borough’s needy families.”

Councillor Sue Oliver (Kempston North), the deputy leader for the Labour Group, said: “Labour’s decision to extend the fund prevents councils and vulnerable households facing a reduction in support at a time when there may be a tough winter ahead.

“I look forward to hearing further details on the latest scheme for local authorities and councils that will be communicated in the coming weeks. We know the new government is exploring options around how best to provide sustainable support to vulnerable households in the longer term.

“The ministerial Child Poverty Taskforce is developing an ambitious strategy to tackle the root causes of poverty. And the Get Britain Working White Paper, to be set out in the autumn, will develop measures to reduce inactivity and help people to find better paid and more secure jobs,” she added.

Borough pensioners and others struggling to heat their homes or afford other essential items over the colder months should contact Bedford Borough Council to see what support may be available to them.

More information can be found on the council’s website – www.bedford.gov.uk/benefits-and-support