Bedford's Embankment to shut next week as part of St Paul’s Square revamp

The Embankment will be closed between Newnham Road and High Street from 8pm-5am (Picture: Bedford Borough Council/@BedfordTweets)

Night closures are due to begin at the Embankment from next Thursday, April 3.

From 8pm-5am the Embankment will be closed between Newnham Road and High Street. This is so works can be carried out to enable traffic to TURN RIGHT on to the Embankment from the Town Bridge.

The work will end on Wednesday, May 7 and a diversion route will be signposted.

The St Paul’s Square improvements project includes replacing paving slabs and kerbs, along with the widening of pedestrian walkways around the south side of the square.

The council hopes the project will create a more inviting space for outdoor events and enhance pedestrian flow, better connecting the Cultural Quarter, Riverside Bedford, Silver Square and High Street.

