Bedford’s East West Rail route will be revealed next month

EWR’s boss says it will then “start preparing for the next stage of consultation”

By Clare Turner
Published 24th Apr 2023, 14:02 BST
Updated 24th Apr 2023, 14:02 BST

After years of controversy and delays, East West Rail (EWR) will be ready to reveal its route next month.

In an update today (Monday), chief executive Beth West said: “I’m delighted that as part of the chancellor’s spring budget 2023, the Government announced that they expect a route update in May would be made.

East West Rail protest signsEast West Rail protest signs
"We expect to confirm the Bedford to Cambridge section of the route and share updates on other sections of EWR at the same time.

"We look forward to talking with local communities after the May announcement and will share the dates and details on our website when we have more information.

“This announcement will provide a level of certainty that I know a lot of people have been waiting for and allow us to work more on refining those plans and start preparing for the next stage of consultation."

The preferred route – Route E through and north of Bedford – has caused controversy since it was first suggested.

In a leaflet sent out by EWR a couple of years ago, residents were told some houses in Chesterton Mews, Milne Row, Sidney Road, Milton Road and Spenser Road would be demolished "based on reasonable worst-case railway corridor width".

Other properties in Chesterton Mews and Milne Row "may" be demolished – and a partial loss in gardens may be required in Sidney Road, Milton Road, Spenser Road and Granet Close.

Many campaigners believe the 2019 public consultation was flawed and councillors have continually slammed EWR over delays and lack of communication with the public.

