Bedford's Butterfly Bridge closing in the New Year for major upgrades

It could be closed for up to four months

By Laura Hutchinson
2 hours ago - 1 min read
Updated 28th Dec 2022, 12:09pm

Bedford’s Butterfly Bridge will close in the New Year as major improvements are carried out.

The bridge over the River Great Ouse between The Embankment and Longholme Island in Mill Meadows is due to close from January 9 – and will be closed for up to four months.

Improvements include a more skid-resistant surface and a fresh coat of paint.

Mayor Dave Hodgson said: “These works mark further investment in The Embankment and Riverside and will be of huge benefit to residents and visitors alike. We have been in specific correspondence with the Longholme café to keep them aware of these developments and will continue to talk to them throughout the works."

The council says it will be consulting with residents and businesses impacted by the closure and work – which includes grit blasting of the paint – and has been working with Bedford River Users Group in a bid to avoid clashing with events.