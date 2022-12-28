Bedford’s Butterfly Bridge will close in the New Year as major improvements are carried out.

The bridge over the River Great Ouse between The Embankment and Longholme Island in Mill Meadows is due to close from January 9 – and will be closed for up to four months.

Improvements include a more skid-resistant surface and a fresh coat of paint.

Mayor Dave Hodgson said: “These works mark further investment in The Embankment and Riverside and will be of huge benefit to residents and visitors alike. We have been in specific correspondence with the Longholme café to keep them aware of these developments and will continue to talk to them throughout the works."