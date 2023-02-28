They were raising money for Sue Ryder St John’s Hospice in Moggerhanger

A group of young farmers from Bedford have handed over nearly £17,000 to Sue Ryder St John’s Hospice in Moggerhanger following a year-long charity drive.

The Bedford and District Young Farmers Club were raising money for the hospice in memory of Jane Helliwell, who was strongly involved with Bedford Young Farmers Club and was also the Bedfordshire Young Farmers’ County Organiser for 13 years.

The team of young farmers hosted fundraising events including their annual tractor run – a 109-tractors convoy nearby local villages – a Christmas carol singing event, a harvest supper and a huge auction of promises.

Bedford Young Farmers present a cheque to Sue Ryder St John's Hospice

Club member Charlie Howe, 27, also completed the 80-mile Greensand Ridge Walk across Bedfordshire and parts of the surrounding counties to help raise vital funds for the hospice.

In total, the young farmers aged between 10 and 28 raised an incredible £16,988.64 for the Sue Ryder hospice where Jane was cared for in her final days.

Rosie Billington, one of the Bedford and District Young Farmers who recently met with the team at Sue Ryder St John’s Hospice to hand over the money, said: “When I first spoke to the fundraising team at Sue Ryder about raising money for the charity, I said that we would be happy to reach £5,000, but we smashed that target with our first event, our annual tractor run.

“We couldn’t have achieved this without the support of the club and the local farming community. A special thanks goes to the Helliwell family too for all their generous support. Jane Helliwell was a much-loved member of our community, and we are delighted to have raised so much money in tribute to her.”

Charlotte Griggs, Community Fundraiser at Sue Ryder St John’s Hospice, said: “A huge thank you to everyone involved with helping to raise such an incredible amount of money for our hospice. All money raised will help us continue to provide expert and compassionate palliative care and bereavement support when it matters.”

If you’re inspired to fundraise for Sue Ryder, visit the website for ideas and tips, or email the Sue Ryder St John’s Hospice fundraising team at [email protected] or call 01767 642424. at