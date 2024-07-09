Bedford women travels the world for Tom Jones only to find him on her doorstep

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

You could say when Tom Jones came to play Bedford Park, for one fan it was like the Green, Green Grass of Home (geddit?)

Bedford woman Claire Ovenell has been a fan of Tom’s since the age of 14, like her mother and her grandmother before her – that’s not unusual.

However, her admiration is so powerful, she’s travelled all over the world to see her hero. She’s jetted to Las Vegas TWICE to see the Welsh singer, hid in a bush at the NEC arena for THREE HOURS to meet him and even named her son Thomas – if only she’d had a daughter, she could have called her Delilah.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Bedford Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

So when Claire discovered Tom was playing her hometown, it came as something of a Thunderball.

Claire Ovenell's mum and Tom Jones