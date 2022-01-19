Bedford woman's sleeping bags appeal for the homeless gains momentum

As the cold weather and isolation of being alone on the streets can make life pretty unbearable for the homeless, one Bedford woman has stepped up to collect as many sleeping bags as possible.

Dips Wheeler felt it was her duty to help those living on the streets and started a campaign on her personal Facebook page.

And within just two weeks, friends and family donated 100 sleeping bags.

Dips Wheeler

The 43-year-old said: "Someone I knew passed away who was homeless and I just wanted to do something - I needed to do something."