Bedford woman with weird items in her freezer wins £100

So, what do you keep in your freezer?

Probably some vegetables, a few ready meals perhaps or maybe a bunch of batch-cooking to save money.

Well, for one Wilstead woman, she thinks it’s the perfect place to store her daffodil heads and ivy leaves.

Jacqui Baker's oldest freezer items

And that revelation earned her £100 in shopping vouchers.

The competition – run by Scottish food supplier Scotty Brand and batch-cooking expert The Batch Lady – asked people what they stored in their freezers.

A 21-year-old clementine with toddler bite-marks was one of the answers, while dog chews frozen in a heatwave was another.

But the weirdest – and the winner of the £100 in Asda vouchers – was Wilstead’s Jacqui Baker, who unearthed a collection of icy daffodil heads and ivy leaves she’d gathered and frozen two years ago during lockdown in order to dye wool with plants.

Molly Borys, brand manager at Albert Bartlett and Scotty Brand, said: “We thought we’d get some interesting entries for this competition but we were overwhelmed by the responses and the sheer variety of artefacts people unearthed.

"Congratulations to Jacqui Baker, her daffodil heads and ivy leaves discovery really made us smile and we’re impressed with her creative lockdown project.”