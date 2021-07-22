A woman from Bedford has been crowned Heart of the Community for her selfless acts, delivering food parcels and hot meals to those in need during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Beritha Muzondo, a charitable organisation founder, has been named winner of the Heart of the Community competition hosted by Russell Hobbs and PG tips as part of the ‘Positivi-tea’ campaign.

Two of Britain’s most iconic household brands, Russell Hobbs and PG tips, teamed up to spread positivity through Britian’s communities, with their Positivi-tea campaign.

The campaign recognises that sometimes we all need a moment to take a break and relax from the stresses of life, with the campaign providing a gentle reminder of the simple pleasure of popping the kettle on and taking a break.

The Positivi-tea campaign is also about showing appreciation for the amazing work and initiatives people have undertaken, even throughout a year of adversity.

To celebrate the work done by individuals in their respective communities over the past year, Russell Hobbs and PG tips launched the Heart of the Community competition, which encouraged people to nominate those who have shown incredible positivity and community spirit throughout the pandemic.

There were hundreds of nominations from around the country highlighting just how incredible the community spirit during the height of the pandemic was – countless fundraisers, food bank operatives, people young and old who had done amazing, selfless things to help their community.

Beritha, the founder of Women of Valiance, was nominated by daughter Aayeesha and was chosen as the winner by a panel of judges.

Despite bravely battling with pains caused by the effects of aggressive treatments of cancer, Beritha delivered food parcels to BAME women, men and children who were affected by COVID-19.

Over a six-month period, Beritha reached out to 72 people around the Bedford area to make sure they felt supported and had what they needed to help them through such a difficult time.

The parcels included a range of essential grocery items and toiletries, and Beritha also provided hot meals to those who needed them. She would even trek through the snow in winter to make sure people got what they needed.

Aayeesha said: “I’m so proud of my Mum throughout the past 18 months, and always really.

"Despite what she has been going through with her cancer treatment, she always puts people in our community before herself and constantly wants to help others.

"She is such a deserving winner and is definitely Heart of our Community.”

After being diagnosed with an aggressive form of breast cancer, Beritha underwent chemotherapy, a double mastectomy, radiotherapy and to date, has had three further operations due to complications caused by her treatment, with the most recent being just a few days ago.

Despite all this, Beritha continued to put others first and plans to continue to support BAME people get back into employment as well as children that may have fallen behind due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Beritha has won a range of Russell Hobbs products worth over £500, a year’s supply of PG tips tea and a ‘Positivi-tea’ pack featuring lots of other goodies as recognition of her inspirational community work.

Cira Jones, UK brand manager at Russell Hobbs said: “We wanted to recognise all the amazing work that has been done in communities across the nation during such a difficult time, and we were blown away with all the nominations and their stories of bravery and selflessness.

“It’s been really uplifting to see the community spirit and we want to say a huge thank you for all the nominations, it really wasn’t easy to choose a winner as so many of them had done such incredible things and helped so many people.

"Beritha is an extremely deserving winner however and has done some inspiring work for her community, she’s a true inspiration.”

Charlotte Ridley, marketing manager for PG tips, said: “We’ve loved working with Russell Hobbs to give back to our communi-tea and help provide acts of kindness to keep people smiling through difficult times.