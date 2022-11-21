Would you like to encourage others to lose weight?

If so, Slimming World would like to hear from you as it’s on the hunt for new consultants.

You’d work on a self-employed basis, running weekly groups in your community.

Lorraine Killen, pictured right, after the weight loss

And according to Lorraine Killen – a Slimming World district manager from Bedford, who lost five stone – it couldn't be easier.

She said: “With so many people struggling to lose weight on their own we are on a mission to find those special people in the local community who can help us.

“The opportunity to become a self-employed Slimming World consultant provides plenty of flexibility and fits around most lifestyles.

Lorraine Killen before the weight loss

"Successful consultants can choose whether to work full-time running several groups or part-time running just one group to fit around family and other commitments.

"I worked full time and had two small children when I first started my business. I absolutely loved helping others, and knew it was something incredibly special and so rewarding. I was so proud to become employed by the company just three years after starting my first group.”

Lorraine lost five stone 10 years ago with Slimming World, and now supports 169 groups and their consultants.

Before shedding the pounds, these were Lorraine’s average meals:

Breakfast: Two slices of toast with butter and marmite or a large bowl of cereal

Snack: Milky coffee with a few biscuits

Lunch: Ham and cheese sandwich with a bag of crisps

Dinner: Big bowl of spaghetti bolognese with garlic bread

Snack: Big bag of chocolate nuts or similar

And after joining Slimming World, here’s Lorraine’s average menu:

Breakfast: Porridge with chopped banana or mixed berries

Lunch: Ham and cheese omelette or big bowl of soup

Dinner: Big bowl of spaghetti bolognese with salad

Snack: Treat size bar of chocolate

Lorraine now manages Bedfordshire and Hertfordshire for the company is running two events this month to allow people to come along and find out more.

There’s an event at the Holiday Inn Express, on the A6 at Elstow on Wednesday (November 23) at 6pm. Plus another one at the Premier Inn, South Mimms at 6.30pm on Wednesday, November 30.