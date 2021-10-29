Bedford woman who ate TWO pizzas a night loses over NINE stone during lockdown

When most of use were piling on the pounds during the endless lockdowns - tucking into junk food and takeaways - one woman from Great Denham had other ideas.

Surviving on an unhealthy diet, Monique Munro's life was spiralling out of control and her health was suffering.

She said: "My previous diet would have been mostly binge eating - takeaways and processed foods. My health was suffering massively and my eating habits were poor.

Monique Munro after she lost over 9 stone

"I would never eat breakfast. Then I would probably have a meal deal for lunch.

"And then two large takeaway pizzas for dinner - then later in the evening have a share bag of Doritos."

It was then that Monique decided to join a Slimming World group nearby.

"It’s easy for someone to say that something has changed their life. By Slimming World has changed mine," said the 25-year-old.

Monique Munro before she lost the weight

"The group gives me the motivation. It keeps my head in the right place."

But no sooner had she joined the group when the pandemic struck and Monique was back at home.

She said: "Lockdown was difficult. It was a recipe for failure."

However, help was soon at hand - as the group in Great Denham held regular zoom meetings.

"The zoom sessions were a godsend," said Monique. "I’m not sure what would have happened if they weren’t a thing during lockdown.

"My consultant Gail and other members were so supportive.

" I ended up losing a lot of my weight during lockdown."

And that she did - a whopping 9 stone 2lbs in just two years.

Her weight may have shrunk, but Monique's confidence has certainly grown. So much so, she's got the job she's always wanted - an immigration officer.

And - she even made the top 10 in the Slimming World's national Woman of the Year award - beating over half a million other members.

So now Monique's ditched the pizza, what does her new diet consist of?

"Now for breakfast I would have Weetabix with raspberries, blueberries and strawberries with fat free natural yogurt," she said.

"Lunch would be a jacket potato with tuna and cheese. Dinner salmon with mixed vegetables and egg noodles. And a lot of water in the day."