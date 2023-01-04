Bedford woman set to shave her head in support of best friend battling cancer

A Bedford woman is set to shave her head in support of her best friend who has Stage 4 cancer.

Elizabeth Wiggins will join in pal Sophie's ‘Shave it like Soph’ fundraiser – which has already raised almost £5,000.

Elizabeth said: “Sophie and I have been best friends for 13 years. She found out she had Stage 4 Anal Cancer in 2018 and has been through quite a journey already. She is going through aggressive chemotherapy to prolong her life and was losing her hair.

Elizabeth and Sophie

"She decided to create awareness of early signs and raise money for Cancer Research. She has called it “Shave it like Soph”, so I will be shaving my head too.”

Sophie, 52, has battled cancer since 2018. She initially had stage 4 Anal Cancer and has had numerous operations to prolong her life. But she has now been told she has secondary cancer that has spread to her lymph nodes.

She explained: “I had about 10 years of treatment in the space of a year, a lump the size of a small melon was removed from my bum and I had to have a colostomy. Last year I had half my lung removed because tumours were found. It feels like a miracle I’m still here so now I want to give back. Life changes with the click of the fingers. I live with cancer, because you CAN live with cancer. I need to get my story out, now is the time, I really really want to help other people who are on their own cancer journey.”

Elizabeth added: When I said to Sophie, in support of her awareness campaign that I would shave my head too, her face lit up. Sophie is wonderful person and I’m lucky and privileged to have met her.

"Sophie has so much drive, positivity, brightness and she wants to help others, ones that are going through something similar, may go through this in the future, to help a charity that will discover cancer earlier, help to prolong other people lives. It is not only the patient that suffers, it is their family, their friends, anyone that is part of their lives.”

You can donate at Cancer Research fundraising page.

