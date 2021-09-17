Bedford woman disgusted after she bites down on "part of tooth" in Subway salad

A woman has spoken of her horror after claiming she discovered a tooth in her Subway salad.

Sarah Clifford got more than she bargained for when she ordered her twice weekly treat from the chain in Church Lane.

"I went to eat it and bit down on something hard," said the 53-year-old. "I was absolutely disgusted to find part of a tooth."

The offending tooth and salad

Sarah - who confirmed she wasn't missing any teeth after the incident - went on to say: "There's coronavirus, there's HIV - this item has been in my mouth. I just feel horrific."

The next day - September 8 - Sarah took the uneaten salad together with the offending fang back to Subway and says she spoke to the man who had served her the previous night.

"He said 'I chopped that salad and it's not my tooth'.

"I said, 'I didn't say it was yours - but it's not mine.'"

Sarah Clifford

She claims even when she produced a receipt saying the exact location and time the salad was bought, the manager didn't believe her and said she must have purchased it from somewhere else.

Sara - who lives off Needwood Road - has already filed a complaint with Environmental Health.

She said: "It is disgusting. It's not good enough. At least I deserve an apology, I have been coming here twice a week for eight months."

A spokesman for Subway said: "The health and safety of our guests is of paramount importance to Subway®️ and we have multiple diligent processes in place to ensure our guests are served with only the safest products possible."