Never mind the House of Gucci, one woman from Bedford has created a fashion empire from her very own bedroom.

And Phoebe Reid has really seen her business go from strength to strength during the pandemic.

As this week, the 26-year-old is launching her fashion rental platform across the rest of the country following a successful trial here at home.

Phoebe Reid

Called Taite Ro - the concept was launched on Instagram from Phoebe's bedroom earlier this year, where she rented out designer dresses to friends.

But with sustainability becoming more of an important factor, consumers are beginning to search for friendlier ways to shop and renting your wardrobe is fast becoming a stylish and more sustainable solution.

So how does it work?

Well, Taite Ro offers mid to high-end designer statement dresses, jumpsuits, co-ords, coats and blazers - all hand-picked and curated to make those sought-after looks easier to find and afford.

Just one of the outfits on Taite Ro's site

The outfits, in varying sizes, are all available to rent for four, nine or 14 days - making fashionable brands including Gucci, Rat & Boa, Self Portrait more accessible.

Phoebe said: "Fuelled by my own frustration with a wear-only-once approach, I knew not only was this harming my non-existent bank balance but the environment too.

"Although just a concept at the time, I spent years questioning whether I could ever turn it into a reality.

"In 2020, during the start of Covid-19, I was made redundant and found a rare bit of time on my hands, and I knew it was now or never and I began testing the concept through buying and renting dresses to friends and those local to me."

She added: “I am now so proud to have officially launched across the UK. From renting to friends to now working with celebrities, stylists, and influencers, this is just the start for Taite Ro. and I can’t wait to see where the next year takes us.”

To encourage those to try a rental experience for the first time, Taite Ro. is offering customers 10 per cent off their first order.