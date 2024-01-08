Movianto workers at the company's specialist medical warehouse in Kempston are taking industrial action from Monday (January 8) because their employer refuses to recognise the union Unite

Unite says the company has resisted a campaign by more than 85 employees for union representation. The workers have now voted in favour of industrial action – by a majority of almost 80 per cent.

The strike will take place from Monday to Friday (January 8 – 12) outside the Bedford Link Warehouse in Bell Farm Way, Kempston.

Unite general secretary Sharon Graham said: “Movianto have been given the time to come back to the table but are continuing to stick their fingers in their ears. Our members want formal recognition for their union and are now heading to the picket line in their campaign.”

Movianto is a storage warehouse and distribution centre for medical equipment and medication. Unite’s members carry out warehouse functions such as pickers and forklift truck drivers.