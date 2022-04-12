Bedford Vue given a licence to thrill as every Bond movie comes to town

MI6’s most iconic agent is coming to town as Bedford Vue plans to play every single Bond movie.

James Bond fans will be left shaken, not stirred as they enjoy the exploits of 007.

From Friday (April 15), the cinema starts with Dr No – and each week will see another instalment in the franchise return to the big screen, concluding in September with the most recent outing, No Time to Die.

Sean Connery in Goldfinger

Relive moments like the epic showdown between Auric Goldfinger and Connery’s Bond in Goldfinger (Do you expect me to talk? No, Mr Bond, I expect you to die), the thrilling train fight in From Russia With Love and Daniel Craig’s swimwear in Casino Royale.

Eduardo Leal, group regional director of screen content at Vue Entertainment, said: “Each of the films can now be seen again how they were intended to be enjoyed – on the big screen.”

Tickets for Vue’s James Bond season are available here