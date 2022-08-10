Bedford unveils LGBTQ+ swimming programme in first for East of England

The first LGBTQ+ community ‘safe space’ swimming programme in the East of England has been launched in Bedford.

The NHS-backed LGBTQ+ trans-inclusive swimming is open to anyone identifying as LGBTQ+ and allies, including essential carers for individual swimmers – and will be available at Bromham Road.

It aims to reduce social isolation, improve health and wellbeing through exercise and social interaction, allow LGBTQ+ people to meet other supportive members of the community safely and alleviate some of the anxiety trans and gender non-conforming people face using public facilities.

The swims take place twice a month at Trinity Arts and Leisure in Bromham Road, Bedford

The programme is run by the #RainbowBedfordshire team with support from East London NHS Foundation Trust (ELFT) which provides NHS mental health services in Bedfordshire and Luton, Bedford Borough Council and Trinity Arts and Leisure Bedford.

Mack McLean, a member of #RainbowBedfordshire and People Participation (PP) worker for ELFT, said the programme offers gendered, gender neutral, communal and private changing spaces.

He said: “We are incredibly proud to be leading the way with this programme and hope it might encourage other areas to consider launching their own.

“Our message to anyone considering joining us is we are a welcoming, friendly bunch of like-minded people. The swim sessions are a chance to get away from the pressures and expectations of the outside world, and to be free to be ourselves in a non-judgmental space.”

Mack said the programme is also designed to support LGBTQ+ people on low incomes by being an affordable option.

Dr David Bridle, interim chief medical officer and one of ELFT’s executive sponsors for its LGBTQ+ Staff Network, said: “This is an important project that promotes physical and mental wellbeing for members of the LGBTQ+ community.

“Everyone involved in making this programme a reality should be incredibly proud.”

Lane swimming is an option or participants can also stay in the shallow end.

Safety and privacy is provided through a risk assessment and DBS checks completed for all team members. A lifeguard is on duty at all times and the team work closely with pool staff to maintain confidentiality.