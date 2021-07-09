Bedford trio's 418ft "terrifying" tower abseil raises £6k for school
The women have already smashed their target
"Awesome", "terrifying" and "scary" are just some of the words three Bedford colleagues used to describe their fundraising abseil at the National Lift Tower.
Nikki Horner, Shannon Poulter and Catherine Assink - from Bedford Inclusive Learning and Training Trust (BILTT) - tackled the largest abseil tower in the world, which just happens to be in nearby Northampton.
They took the plunge to pay for a new playground for Grange Academy - a primary school for children with moderate learning difficulties.
And have already smashed their £6,000 target
While Nikki said: "That was awesome - can I go again?" - it was a different story for her colleagues.
"That was the most scariest thing I’ve ever done," said Shannon - with Catherine adding: "That was terrifying, I won’t be doing that again."