Bedford trains blocked after reports of trespasser on railway
Trains at Bedford are at a standstill after someone was seen on the railway.
Nothing can move until further notice as the power to the track has to be cut.
According to Thameslink in a post on X (formerly Twitter) earlier today (Tuesday 3.20pm), the trespasser is somewhere between Brighton and Haywards Heath. But it’s affecting services between Brighton-Bedford in both directions.
UPDATE: As of 3.30pm, trains are beginning to move slowly but there are still delays.
