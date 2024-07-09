Bedford trains blocked after reports of trespasser on railway

By Clare Turner
Published 9th Jul 2024, 15:33 BST
Updated 9th Jul 2024, 17:23 BST
Bedford train stationBedford train station
Trains at Bedford are at a standstill after someone was seen on the railway.

Nothing can move until further notice as the power to the track has to be cut.

According to Thameslink in a post on X (formerly Twitter) earlier today (Tuesday 3.20pm), the trespasser is somewhere between Brighton and Haywards Heath. But it’s affecting services between Brighton-Bedford in both directions.

UPDATE: As of 3.30pm, trains are beginning to move slowly but there are still delays.

