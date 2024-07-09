Bedford train station

Trains at Bedford are at a standstill after someone was seen on the railway.

Nothing can move until further notice as the power to the track has to be cut.

According to Thameslink in a post on X (formerly Twitter) earlier today (Tuesday 3.20pm), the trespasser is somewhere between Brighton and Haywards Heath. But it’s affecting services between Brighton-Bedford in both directions.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Bedford Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...