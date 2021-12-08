Bedford toy appeal for children visiting a loved one in prison this Christmas

A charity is making a toy appealing for others less fortunate as we approach Christmas.

Many children will be missing an imprisoned loved one and Ormiston Families’ Prisoners’ Family Service is hoping you can help with donations of decorations, toys and games.

The donations - which need to be in good condition and easily cleaned - will be taken to the Visitor Centre at Bedford Prison.

Bedford Prison

Gemma Williamson, cluster manager of Ormiston Families’ Prisoners’ Family Service, explained the vital need for these donations during the festive season.

She said: “Visiting a relative in prison can be confusing for a child or young person and so we aim to make their visiting experience as comfortable as possible.

“For those who celebrate Christmas, every child visiting a family member deserves to enjoy the things that make the season so special – toys, games, food and decorations – and this should be no different for children visiting a loved one in prison.”

The support service is also on the lookout for a replacement pool table as its previous table is broken.