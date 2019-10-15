Bedford Town take on footballing legends including Rob Lee, Emile Heskey and Mark Wright

A legends football match will see stars of yesteryear take on Bedford's own legends at The New Eyrie this month.

Fans will be treated to a visiting line-up boasting hundreds of international caps.

It will include Des Walker, who was a breakout star of England's Italia 90 World Cup campaign, going on the earn 59 caps over the course of a 20-year career that also included spells at Nottingham Forest, Sheffield Wednesday and Sampdoria.

Further forward will be Emile Heskey, whose 11-year international career included netting in England's famous 5-1 defeat of Germany.

One-time England and Newcastle man Rob Lee will be joined in midfield by Northern Ireland's Steve Lomas.

And Jermaine Pennant is expected to take a wide role, much as he did in Liverpool's 2007 Champions League final against AC Milan.

Details of more stars will follow shortly.

The game takes place on Sunday, October 27, with kick-off at 2pm.

To buy tickets visit https://bedfordtownfc.ktckts.com/

