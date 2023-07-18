Bedford Town Bridge to be lit up to remember spate of drownings in the town

You can see water rescue equipment too

Following the spate of drownings in Bedford, the town bridge will be lit up to mark World Drowning Prevention Day.

Bedfordshire Fire and Rescue Service will be joining forces with the police, council, Midshires Search and Rescue and the Royal Life Saving Society to warn people of the dangers of open water.

And you are invited to Bedford Embankment from 11.15am next Tuesday (July 25) where fire crews will showcase their water rescue equipment.

Bedford Town Bridge