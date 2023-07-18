News you can trust since 1845
Bedford Town Bridge to be lit up to remember spate of drownings in the town

You can see water rescue equipment too
By Clare Turner
Published 18th Jul 2023, 15:06 BST
Updated 18th Jul 2023, 15:06 BST

Following the spate of drownings in Bedford, the town bridge will be lit up to mark World Drowning Prevention Day.

Bedfordshire Fire and Rescue Service will be joining forces with the police, council, Midshires Search and Rescue and the Royal Life Saving Society to warn people of the dangers of open water.

And you are invited to Bedford Embankment from 11.15am next Tuesday (July 25) where fire crews will showcase their water rescue equipment.

Bedford Town BridgeBedford Town Bridge
Bedford Town Bridge
If you want to attend, email [email protected]

