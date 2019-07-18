Bedford tots get mindful, learning skill which will set them up for life

It's a stressful world nowadays, so these tots are getting to grips with mindfulness and meditation as early as possible.

Youngsters at Cheeky Monkeys Two, in Linden Road, Bedford regularly take part in mindfulness exercises, learning skills which will help them cope in the big wide world for years to come.

Ruby Jusna leads a mindfulness session

The sessions are run by deputy manager Ruby Jusna (pictured) who uses mindfulness techniques herself, and wanted to show the tots what it is all about.

Cheeky Monkeys' manager Sam Kumari, said: "Ruby does a lot of things like this anyway, so we decided to introduce it here. We've been told as part of the framework that mindfulness is really good for you, even for 10 or 15 minutes a day."

The toddlers enjoy this particular activity weekly both indoors and outdoors...allowing them to be aware of their surroundings - sounds, what they see, smell and taste. Helping them to be calm and present.. we also incorporate some relaxing music too.

Mindfulness - involves acceptance, paying attention to thoughts and feelings without judging or reacting to them. When your mindful there is no ‘right’ or ‘wrong’ way to think or feel.