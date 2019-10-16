Bedford to host Children In Need's rickshaw for its final stop

The One Show will be stopping off in Bedford next month, as the team travels across the UK for this year’s Rickshaw Challenge for Children in Need.

A team of six young people, all of whom have been supported by BBC Children in Need-funded projects, will be joined by The One Show’s Matt Baker on the eight-day challenge as they take on a 400-mile route, starting in Holyhead in Anglesey, Wales on Friday, November 8.

Team Rickshaw will cycle into Bedford’s Harpur Square on Thursday, November 14, with the arrival live on The One Show from 7pm.

Bedford is the final stop before the team continues on to Estree studios for Children in Need’s live show the next day.

People are welcome to come out to support Matt and the team and cheer on this year’s rickshaw in person.

Mayor of Bedford Dave Hodgson said: “It’s really exciting that Bedford is part of this year’s annual Rickshaw Challenge.

"The event raises a huge amount of money for Children in Need, and I’m sure local residents will come out in large numbers to cheer on Matt and the team.”

The One Show viewers will be able to follow Team Rickshaw’s progress on the show each day, but the full route – including a real-time update of the rickshaw’s progress – is also available at bbc.co.uk/Pudsey