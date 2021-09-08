Bedford teenager takes on 100k rowing challenge in 24 hours

The youngest member of Star Club’s junior squad is taking on a major challenge to encourage others to take up rowing.

Castle Newnham School pupil Darcey Murphy is taking part in The Centurion Challenge which will see her row 100km in 24 hours.

And what's more, the 13-year-old's efforts will also support a community outreach project run by the Star Club, in Bedford.

Darcey Murphy

The club is currently running a ‘dry start’ programme - in partnership with Goldington Academy and Lincroft Academy - aimed at introducing young people to indoor rowing.

By raising £5,000 - which Darcey hopes to do this weekend - the Star Club will employ a community coach to run the dry start programme, and will expand the project to other schools in Bedford, including Castle Newnham School, Biddenham International School and Sports College, Mark Rutherford School and Kempston Challenger Academy.

Her task is to complete 100km in 24 hours with the support of multiple quad crews throughout the period.

She will be in a boat for the most part but plans to take a break by swapping seat for saddle for a small section.

If you are about, visit the Star Club, from noon on Saturday to encourage her, and again from 6am until noon on Sunday (September 12).