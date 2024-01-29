Bedford teen in funding appeal after securing a spot in the Winter Deaflympics

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Talented teenager Elise Packwood has secured a spot in the shortlisted squad for the Winter Deaflympics 2024 – but she needs your help.

With no funding from the Government or UK Sport, the 18-year-old has the daunting task of raising cash for flights and hotels as well as physiotherapy.

She’s aiming to raise £2,500, contributing to the £40,000 GB team goal and has already set up a GoFundMe page.

Elise, of Marston Moretaine, will be taking part in futsal at the Deaflympics – a football-based fast paced game. It’s played on a hardcourt, smaller than a football pitch, and mainly indoors. It has similarities to five-a-side football and forces the players to develop a higher level of close contact skills.

She’ll be competing – along with her GB Deaf Futsal team mates – across 12 days of the winter games in Erzurum, Turkey in March 2024. And, what’s more, it will be the Deaflympics 100th birthday.

Going for gold, Elise said: “My goal isn't just to participate but to compete at the highest level – and your support is crucial.”

