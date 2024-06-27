Meshelle Headley is a favourite among pupils.

A Bedford teacher has officially been named among the best in the country.

Meshelle Headley, a Year 2 teacher at Sharnbrook Primary School, has been named as a Silver Winner, in the Pearson National Teaching Awards.

The awards are run by the Teaching Awards Trust, an independent charity which shines a light on the work of those in the education sector.

Meshelle, who has been at the school for 30 years, was praised by headteacher Hannah Bennett.

She said: “Listening to so many people describe what a difference Meshelle had made to them and their children, as we went through the application process, was a real pleasure.

“The judges said that it shone through how she always makes time for her colleagues and the children without it ever seeming like it’s too much trouble.

“One judge asked how you could clone her and make more Meshelles – but the truth is you don’t need to! She’s always cheerful, she’s always there to provide help or to solve a problem, and that encourages everybody else to up their game too. It’s impossible not to do your best, not to go that extra yard, when you’ve got colleagues like her.”

Meshelle is also assistant headteacher, the school lead in history, music and maths, and deputy designated safeguarding lead (DSL).

Miss Bennett added: “This is such a friendly, welcoming school, where everybody wants the best for every child and their families.