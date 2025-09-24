A supported living service based in Bedford has been rated as Outstanding by the Care Quality Commission.

Creative Support - Bedford Services provides supported living for autistic people and people with learning disabilities to help them lead as independent a life as possible in their own homes.

Inspectors found that staff gave clear guidance and training around supporting individuals and recognising changes in their needs.

They also found that staff felt valued, delivered well-coordinated and consistent care and promoted a compassionate and inclusive culture.

This latest inspection of Creative Support - Bedford Services was carried out to follow up on previous breaches of regulation related to safe care and treatment, staffing and good governance.

At the inspection the Care Quality Commission found improvements had been made and Creative Support - Bedford Services was no longer in breach of the regulations.

They concluded that Creative Support - Bedford Services was Outstanding in the care they provided and how well-led they were, and Good for safety, effectiveness and how responsive they were.

Deputy director of operations in the east of England for the CQC Stuart Dunn said: “When we inspected Creative Support Bedford Services, we found a service that placed people’s care and independence at the heart of everything it did.

“Staff treated people with exceptional compassion and dignity, supporting them to live fulfilling lives.

“This is a remarkable turnaround from the last inspection, when the service was rated Requires Improvement.

“Leaders and staff have worked hard to use our previous report and make lasting changes, embedding a compassionate culture where people are truly listened to and empowered.

“It shows what can be achieved when strong leadership and values are firmly centred on people’s needs.

“We also saw how staff noticed when a person began signing for prayer in Makaton, a language programme that uses signs and symbols to help people to communicate and sensitively supported them to reconnect with their faith.

“With encouragement and support from a staff member of the same faith, they are now attending their place of worship each week and enjoying it.

“It’s a great example of how people are supported to live in line with their own values and aspirations.

“People and their families were exceptionally positive about the support provided, describing staff as passionate, caring and respectful.

“Our inspectors saw staff going above and beyond, encouraging people to try new experiences, take positive risks safely, and maintain important relationships.

“Staff are passionate about their work and genuinely care about people. Relatives described carers as like a second family.

“Leaders and staff at Creative Support Bedford Services should be proud of its commitment to empowering people to achieve their aspirations, live independently and feel included in their community.”

