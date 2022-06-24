Emma and Naima are holding the fundraiser this weekend.

Teenager schoolgirls from Bedford are holding a fundraiser to support those living in period poverty in Bangladesh.

Naima Khanom and Emma Chamberlain from Wixams Academy have organised this fundraiser as part of their Duke of Edinburgh Award programme.

The two Year 9 volunteers will be at Lakeview Village Hall, Wixams on Sunday (June 26) from 1pm to 4pm to raise money for people in Bangladesh who need help with sanitary products.

Naima and Emma said: “Period poverty first became aware to us when we realised how lucky we are to have such seemingly basic necessities like paracetamol and pads.”

Naima, who is completing a university PhD scholars programme, has recently held a book sale in school with the proceeds used to buy school stationary for children in Bangladesh.