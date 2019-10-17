Bedford shows its bottle with new network of places you can fill up your water bottle for free

How is this for a H2Oh my! idea - a network showing local places where people can go fill up their reusable water bottle for free in Bedford Borough?

Bedford Borough Council has signed up as a Refill Station, joining the Refill Bedford network.

Refill is a nationwide campaign working to connect people with thousands of local businesses, community venues, transport hubs and public fountains where they can refill for free. They have launched a free ‘Refill App’ where anyone can find Refill Stations where they can refill on the go.

It is estimated that a million plastic bottles are purchased every minute, and plastic bottles make up a third of all plastic pollution in the sea, which is one of the reasons why Bedford Borough Council has declared a Climate Emergency, is working to become ‘single-use’ plastic free by the end of 2020, and has joined the movement to take action against plastic pollution.

Mayor Dave Hodgson said: “We have always been proactive about tackling climate change, working to reduce our carbon emissions and have seen a 62 per cent reduction since 2010.

"As a council, we are also working towards becoming ‘single-use’ plastic free by the end of 2020. I am very proud that Borough Hall is joining this Refill movement, making it easier for local people to live green.”

Cory Walker, Refill Bedford organiser, said: “Who needs to buy bottled water anymore?

"Using a refillable bottle is better for our environment and the more Refill Stations we have everywhere, the quicker it is to have access to free tap water and to be able to refill. Bringing this to Bedford is exciting and we are looking forward to see who will support us with the campaign.”

A sticker will be placed on the front of Borough Hall showing its status as a Refill Station, which means anyone is welcome to come in and refill their water bottle at the water fountain in the Reception area.

Find out more and download the Refill App at www.refill.org.uk