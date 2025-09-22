Bedford shop ordered to close following sale of 10,000 illegal cigarettes and vapes

Tavistock Street Mini Market, has been slapped with a three-month closure order for the illegal sale of tobacco and vape products.

The order was served at the premises at 33 Tavistock Street, Bedford, on Wednesday, (September 17) following an investigation by Trading Standards officers.

Test purchases revealed the ongoing sale of illegal tobacco and vape products, with a visit on August 14 resulting in the seizure of over 10,000 illegal cigarettes and around 100 illegal single-use vapes – banned in the UK from June 1 2025. In addition, two vehicles linked to the storage of the products were destroyed.

The investigation also exposed increasingly sophisticated concealment methods, including a hidden compartment within the shop counter identified by

specialist tobacco detection dogs.

The closure order, granted at Luton Magistrates’ Court, prohibits the premises from trading as a retail business during the thee-month period and restricts anyone from entering the shop without prior permission from the authorities.

Breaching the order can lead to fine and/or imprisonment for up to 51 weeks.

The action follows complaints from the public and an investigation supported by HM Revenue & Customs (HMRC) and Bedfordshire Police which uncovered persistent criminal activity despite repeated advice and warnings issued to the business.

Councillor Phillippa Martin-Moran-Bryant, Portfolio Holder for Housing and Regulatory Services, said: “Illegal tobacco and vape sales threaten public

health, damage legitimate businesses, and are frequently linked to wider criminal activities. Bedford Borough Council is fully committed to taking

strong, decisive action to protect our community. This closure order clearly demonstrates our determination to maintain a safe and fair trading

environment for everyone.”

A spokesperson for Bedford Borough Council, added: “The closure order marks a significant milestone in safeguarding the community from the harms associated with illegal tobacco and vape products.

“This enforcement formed part of Operation CeCe, a National Trading Standards initiative in partnership with HMRC, targeting the illegal tobacco

trade nationwide.”

“Bedford Borough Council remains dedicated to combating the sale of illegal tobacco and vape products. This case highlights the vital role of community

reporting and strong collaboration between local authorities and enforcement agencies.”

Residents are encouraged to report any concerns about illegal tobacco or vape sales by emailing [email protected].